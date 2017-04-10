Toyota investing $1.33 billion in Kentucky plant
April 10, 2017 - 18:35 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corp said it is spending $1.33 billion in its Kentucky plant as part of a plan to invest $10 billion in the United States over the next five years, Reuters revealed.
The investment in the plant, Toyota's largest, comes amid uncertainty over U.S. President Donald Trump's trade policies that could affect certain Japanese firms' capital expenditure plans.
Trump criticized the automaker earlier this year and said he would impose a hefty fee if it built its Corolla cars for the U.S. market at a plant in Mexico.
Toyota joins a host of automakers including Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Honda Motor Co and Daimler AG that have announced investments in the United States since Trump won the U.S. election.
Even U.S. car manufacturers Ford Motor Co and General Motors have announced plans to spend more domestically.
"Toyota's decision to invest $1.3 billion in their Kentucky plant is further evidence that manufacturers are now confident that the economic climate has greatly improved under my administration", Trump said in the statement issued by Toyota.
Toyota said that the investment would help in its new production process that would allow for a more flexible production environment, helping its build better cars and respond quicker to customers.
The Kentucky plant employs about 8,200 workers and Toyota recently booted the count by more than 700 ahead of the launch of the new version of Camry.
Top stories
A Russian media report quotes Mikhail Bogdanov as saying that Israeli Ambassador Gary Koren "was asked about this" incident.
A search for the hashtags in the message – #Nazialmanya and #Nazihollanda in the original Turkish – returned thousands of results.
Clooney said that despite public support by Iraq for a UN investigation, the government has not yet made a request.
Syria's government and President Bashar al-Assad have rejected similar reports in the past of torture and extrajudicial killings.
Partner news
Latest news
Google's Home speaker “to support multiple accounts” In theory, Google Home would recognize your voice and immediately switch over to your preferred Google account.
The Courteeners roll out new video for “Modern Love” The track is taken from their acclaimed 2016 album “Mapping The Rendezvous” – and is the first time they’ve ever collaborated with another artists.
LCD Soundsystem debut a new song, “Haircut” James Murphy returned to the stage for another of their five-night residency for the opening of the new Brooklyn Steel venue in New York.
“Buster’s Mal Heart” psychological thriller trailer features Rami Malek (video) The Well Go USA’s upcoming psychological thriller is starring Rami Malek as stable, hard-working family guy-turned-scruffy fugitive mountain man.