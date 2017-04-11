North Korea vows response to 'reckless' U.S. Navy deployment
April 11, 2017 - 10:07 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - North Korea denounced the U.S. deployment of a naval strike group to the region Tuesday, April 11, warning it is ready for "war" as Washington tightens the screws on the nuclear-armed state, AFP reports.
The strike group -- which includes the Nimitz-class aircraft supercarrier USS Carl Vinson -- cancelled a planned trip to Australia this weekend to head to the Korean peninsula in a show of force.
"This goes to prove that the U.S. reckless moves for invading the DPRK have reached a serious phase," a spokesman for the North's foreign ministry said according to state news agency KCNA.
"The DPRK is ready to react to any mode of war desired by the U.S.," he said, using the country's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
President Donald Trump, fresh from ordering a missile strike on Syria that was widely interpreted as a warning to North Korea, has asked his advisors for a range of options to rein in Pyongyang, a top U.S. official said Sunday.
Trump has previously threatened unilateral action against Pyongyang if China -- the North's sole major ally -- fails to help curb its neighbour's nuclear weapons ambitions.
But Pyongyang's response suggested the reclusive state is determined to continue on its current path, despite repeated rounds of United Nations sanctions.
"We will take the toughest counteraction against the provocateurs in order to defend ourselves by powerful force of arms," the foreign ministry spokesman said.
"We will hold the US wholly accountable for the catastrophic consequences to be entailed by its outrageous actions."
Top stories
A Russian media report quotes Mikhail Bogdanov as saying that Israeli Ambassador Gary Koren "was asked about this" incident.
A search for the hashtags in the message – #Nazialmanya and #Nazihollanda in the original Turkish – returned thousands of results.
Clooney said that despite public support by Iraq for a UN investigation, the government has not yet made a request.
Syria's government and President Bashar al-Assad have rejected similar reports in the past of torture and extrajudicial killings.
Partner news
Latest news
G7 ministers fail to agree statement on climate change Lacking unanimity, Italy, which currently presides the Group of Seven, decided against proposing the joint statement.
Google's Home speaker “to support multiple accounts” In theory, Google Home would recognize your voice and immediately switch over to your preferred Google account.
The Courteeners roll out new video for “Modern Love” The track is taken from their acclaimed 2016 album “Mapping The Rendezvous” – and is the first time they’ve ever collaborated with another artists.
LCD Soundsystem debut a new song, “Haircut” James Murphy returned to the stage for another of their five-night residency for the opening of the new Brooklyn Steel venue in New York.