Venezuelans clash with riot police on fifth day of violent protests

PanARMENIAN.Net - Venezuela erupted Monday, April 10 in a fifth day of violent protests against President Nicolas Maduro as the United States voiced "grave concern" over moves to stifle one of his main opponents, AFP reports.

In the latest clashes in the once-booming oil exporter, riot police in Caracas fired tear gas at stone-throwing demonstrators -- whose leaders vowed not to let up the pressure on Maduro.

"This is a battle of resistance. We will see who gets tired first: us of fighting, or them of repressing," said the deputy speaker of the opposition-majority congress, Freddy Guevara.

The streets of Caracas and several other Venezuelan cities have seen running battles in recent days as protesters have rallied demanding elections.

Police fired water cannons, tear gas and rubber bullets at demonstrators, who hurled rocks and Molotov cocktails.

On Monday, several patients including a newborn baby had to be evacuated from a medical clinic in the Las Mercedes district after it was struck by tear gas canisters, a doctor there, Luis Montanes, told reporters.

One protester was killed on Thursday. Dozens of people have been wounded or arrested.

Maduro is fighting efforts to force him from power over an economic crisis marked by severe shortages and the world's highest inflation.

Pressure rose on him last week after two Supreme Court rulings that stripped the legislature's power. The court later reversed the rulings amid an outcry.