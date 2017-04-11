ARFD negotiating over ‘cooperation’ with Armenia’s ruling RPA
April 11, 2017 - 18:02 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian Revolutionary Federation - Dashnaktsutyun is currently negotiating with the ruling Republican Party (RPA) over “taking cooperation between the two forces to a whole new level,” ARF faction leader Armen Rustamyan told reporters on Tuesday, April 11.
“I guess the cooperation which you are aware of will continue; questions outlined so far haven’t been solved yet,” Rustamyan said, according to Aravot.
The official expressed satisfaction over the results of parliamentary elections held on April 2 across Armenia, adding that ARF is pleased with cooperation with the Republicans.
The Central Electoral Commission on April 9 summed up the results of elections. As a result, RPA claims 58 mandates, including three for minority representatives (Yezidi, Assyrian and Kurdish), the Tsarukyan bloc has 31 seats overall, including one for a Russian community representative, while YELQ bloc and the Armenian Revolutionary Federation - Dashnaktsutyun get nine and seven parliamentary seats, respectively.
Top stories
The Armenian Revolutionary Federation - Dashnaktsutyun declared that it won’t run for Yerevan City Council due to “unexpectedly low results.”
“The party won’t challenge the election results and won’t participate in any post-election rallies and public events,” a statement said.
The Citizen Observer initiative registered 1918 election violations in the process of preparation and the vote itself as of 7:00-8:00 pm.
According to the survey, 46% of voters cast ballots in favor of RPA, 25% for Tsarukyan bloc, 10% for YELQ, and 5% for ARF Dashnaktsutyun.
Partner news
Latest news
Xiaomi Mi 6 is coming April 19 The big trend is the minimization of screen bezels, as taken to the global market by LG and Samsung's new Android flagships this spring.
"Monty Python” legend John Cleese to star in BBC comedy “Edith” Cleese’s last BBC sitcom was “Fawlty Towers,” the farcical hotel-set show he co-created with former partner Connie Booth.
Freed Putin critic Alexei Navalny says to organise more protests "I of course assess the March 26 action to be very successful," said Navalny, addressing his supporters in an online broadcast.
MUBI acquires Berlinale winner “On Body and Soul” The curated SVOD service has also taken U.K. rights to Alain Gomis’ “Felicite,” Liu Jian’s “Have a Nice Day,” and Oliver Laxe’s “Mimosas.”