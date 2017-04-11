ARFD negotiating over ‘cooperation’ with Armenia’s ruling RPA

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian Revolutionary Federation - Dashnaktsutyun is currently negotiating with the ruling Republican Party (RPA) over “taking cooperation between the two forces to a whole new level,” ARF faction leader Armen Rustamyan told reporters on Tuesday, April 11.

“I guess the cooperation which you are aware of will continue; questions outlined so far haven’t been solved yet,” Rustamyan said, according to Aravot.

The official expressed satisfaction over the results of parliamentary elections held on April 2 across Armenia, adding that ARF is pleased with cooperation with the Republicans.

The Central Electoral Commission on April 9 summed up the results of elections. As a result, RPA claims 58 mandates, including three for minority representatives (Yezidi, Assyrian and Kurdish), the Tsarukyan bloc has 31 seats overall, including one for a Russian community representative, while YELQ bloc and the Armenian Revolutionary Federation - Dashnaktsutyun get nine and seven parliamentary seats, respectively.