Chemical weapons "provocations" to frame Assad being prepared: Putin

PanARMENIAN.Net - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, April 11 warned of future chemical weapons "provocations" in Syria that would be used to frame Kremlin ally Bashar al-Assad, AFP says.

"We have information from various sources that such provocations -- I cannot call them otherwise -- are being prepared in other regions of Syria, including in the southern outskirts of Damascus, where they are again planning to throw some kind of substance and accuse Syrian official authorities of using it," Putin said during a televised press conference.

The United States launched a military strike on April 6 on a Syrian government target in response to their chemical weapons attack that killed dozens of civilians earlier in the week.

On Trump's orders, U.S. warships launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at a Syrian government airbase where the warplanes that carried out the chemical attacks were based, U.S. officials said.