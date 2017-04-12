ANC-PPA bloc "has yet to demand" court invalidate Armenia elections

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian National Congress-People’s Party of Armenia bloc hasn’t applied to the Constitutional Court to demand the invalidation of parliamentary elections, held on April 2.

An ANC-PPA representative, Armen Khachatryan said they are currently “working on the complaint.”

“We’ll submit the application by April 14," Aysor.am cited Khachatryan as saying.

According to the final assessment of elections provided by the Central Electoral Commission, the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) thus claims 58 mandates, including three for minority representatives (Yezidi, Assyrian and Kurdish), the Tsarukyan bloc has 31 seats overall, including one for a Russian community representative, while YELQ bloc and the Armenian Revolutionary Federation - Dashnaktsutyun get nine and seven parliamentary seats, respectively.