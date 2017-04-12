ANC-PPA bloc "has yet to demand" court invalidate Armenia elections
April 12, 2017 - 14:48 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian National Congress-People’s Party of Armenia bloc hasn’t applied to the Constitutional Court to demand the invalidation of parliamentary elections, held on April 2.
An ANC-PPA representative, Armen Khachatryan said they are currently “working on the complaint.”
“We’ll submit the application by April 14," Aysor.am cited Khachatryan as saying.
According to the final assessment of elections provided by the Central Electoral Commission, the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) thus claims 58 mandates, including three for minority representatives (Yezidi, Assyrian and Kurdish), the Tsarukyan bloc has 31 seats overall, including one for a Russian community representative, while YELQ bloc and the Armenian Revolutionary Federation - Dashnaktsutyun get nine and seven parliamentary seats, respectively.
The Armenian Revolutionary Federation - Dashnaktsutyun declared that it won’t run for Yerevan City Council due to “unexpectedly low results.”
“The party won’t challenge the election results and won’t participate in any post-election rallies and public events,” a statement said.
The Citizen Observer initiative registered 1918 election violations in the process of preparation and the vote itself as of 7:00-8:00 pm.
According to the survey, 46% of voters cast ballots in favor of RPA, 25% for Tsarukyan bloc, 10% for YELQ, and 5% for ARF Dashnaktsutyun.
