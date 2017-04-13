Prime minister wants local produce substitute imported agricultural goods

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian prime minister Karen Karapetyan at a cabinet session on Thursday, April 13 instructed ministers to work on replacing imported agricultural products with local ones.

“We must encourage domestic production, the manufacture of mineral and biological fertilizers in particular, as well as seed production,” Karapetyan told ministers.

The PM instructed the minister of agriculture to submit within a month proposals for promoting the activity of seed breeding stations.

Also, Karapetyan commissioned the minister of economic development and investments to develop an investment project on the production of biological and mineral fertilizers.

Karapetyan has outlines the main objectives of the year at the first government session of 2017: substitute imported products with local goods, dramatically increase exports.