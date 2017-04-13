Experts in Turkey to probe alleged Syrian chemical attack: sources
April 13, 2017 - 12:32 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A team of experts from the global chemical weapons watchdog has been sent to Turkey to collect samples as part of an investigation into an alleged chemical weapons attack in Syria last week that killed 87 people, Reuters reports.
The fact finding mission was sent from the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons in The Hague to gather bio-metric samples and interview survivors, sources told Reuters on Thursday, April 13.
The chemical attack in northwestern Syria killed scores of civilians, with activists blaming the attack on the Syrian regime.
President Bashar al-Assad has denied the allegations.
Top stories
A Russian media report quotes Mikhail Bogdanov as saying that Israeli Ambassador Gary Koren "was asked about this" incident.
A search for the hashtags in the message – #Nazialmanya and #Nazihollanda in the original Turkish – returned thousands of results.
Clooney said that despite public support by Iraq for a UN investigation, the government has not yet made a request.
Syria's government and President Bashar al-Assad have rejected similar reports in the past of torture and extrajudicial killings.
Partner news
Latest news
Christian Bale confirmed to play Dick Cheney in bio Bale will portray the former vice president of the United States in the movie helmed and written by Adam McKay.
GM's autonomous car operation in San Francisco will grow In a statement, GM said its team and test fleet will grow to continue developing the safety-enhancing technology.
Dolph Lundgren joins Jason Momoa in “Aquaman” Lundgren will play King Nereus of the aquatic kingdom of Xebel, who claims Aquaman’s wife Mera (Amber Heard) as his own and wants to kill him.
Leaks show HTC’s One X10 phone will focus on battery life There’s a fingerprint sensor on the back and the overall industrial design is somewhat reminiscent of the Desire 10.