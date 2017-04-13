U.S.-led air strike hit IS poison gas depot, killing hundreds: Syria army
April 13, 2017 - 14:42 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian army said that an air strike late on Wednesday, April 12 by the U.S.-led coalition hit poison gas supplies belonging to Islamic State, releasing a toxic substance that killed "hundreds including many civilians," Reuters reports
The incident proved that Islamic State and al Qaeda-linked militants "possess chemical weapons", a statement by the army flashed on Thursday by Syrian state TV said.
There was no immediate independent confirmation.
Top stories
A Russian media report quotes Mikhail Bogdanov as saying that Israeli Ambassador Gary Koren "was asked about this" incident.
A search for the hashtags in the message – #Nazialmanya and #Nazihollanda in the original Turkish – returned thousands of results.
Clooney said that despite public support by Iraq for a UN investigation, the government has not yet made a request.
Syria's government and President Bashar al-Assad have rejected similar reports in the past of torture and extrajudicial killings.
Partner news
Latest news
Kathryn Bigelow's "Detroit" 1st trailer features John Boyega (video) The movie is based on true horrific events which took place in 1967's Detroit, where devastating riots happened for five days in summer.
Microsoft to unveil its Project Scorpio Xbox console at E3 Microsoft will now host its E3 press conference on June 11, where we the final design, naming, and price of the next Xbox will be revealed.
Researchers capture 1st “image” of a dark matter web Dark matter doesn't shine, absorb or reflect light, which has traditionally made it largely undetectable.
UK scientists say samples from Syrian attack test positive for sarin Samples taken from Khan Sheikhoun "have tested positive for the nerve agent sarin, or a sarin-like substance," the delegation said.