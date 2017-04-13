Russia-China trade up almost 30% in Q1 2017
April 13, 2017 - 16:34 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Trade between China and Russia grew by nearly a third in the first quarter of the year, Russian media report citing Chinese Customs data.
In the first three months of 2017, bilateral trade amounted to $18.1 billion. Chinese exports to Russia increased by 22.4 percent compared to the same period last year to $8.43 billion. Russian exports to China grew by 36.1 percent to $9.66 billion.
In 2016, trade between Russia and China grew by 2.2 percent to $69.5 billion, as Chinese exports to Russia rose by 7.3 percent to $37.3 billion, while imports from Russia fell by 3.1 percent to $32.3 billion.
In an interview with the Sputnik news agency last month, Zhang Xiao, the deputy to the Chinese ambassador to Russia, said Beijing expects a breakthrough in trade between the countries this year.
"After a downturn in 2015 due to external factors, Russia-China trade returned to growth in 2016. Over the course of 2016, turnover between Russia and China reached $69.5 billion, a 2.2 percent increase against the previous year," Zhang Xiao said.
While a 2.2 percent growth is not significant, it is very important considering the unfavorable conditions in the global economy and a decrease in Chinese foreign trade volumes, he said.
Besides trade, Russia and China also have a number of investment projects. The countries are jointly building the Power of Siberia gas pipeline and a liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility on the Yamal Peninsula in the Russian Arctic. The countries are also working on a wide-body passenger jet to rival Airbus and Boeing and several other projects.
Top stories
A Russian media report quotes Mikhail Bogdanov as saying that Israeli Ambassador Gary Koren "was asked about this" incident.
A search for the hashtags in the message – #Nazialmanya and #Nazihollanda in the original Turkish – returned thousands of results.
Clooney said that despite public support by Iraq for a UN investigation, the government has not yet made a request.
Syria's government and President Bashar al-Assad have rejected similar reports in the past of torture and extrajudicial killings.
Partner news
Latest news
Kathryn Bigelow's "Detroit" 1st trailer features John Boyega (video) The movie is based on true horrific events which took place in 1967's Detroit, where devastating riots happened for five days in summer.
Microsoft to unveil its Project Scorpio Xbox console at E3 Microsoft will now host its E3 press conference on June 11, where we the final design, naming, and price of the next Xbox will be revealed.
Researchers capture 1st “image” of a dark matter web Dark matter doesn't shine, absorb or reflect light, which has traditionally made it largely undetectable.
UK scientists say samples from Syrian attack test positive for sarin Samples taken from Khan Sheikhoun "have tested positive for the nerve agent sarin, or a sarin-like substance," the delegation said.