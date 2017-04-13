Oil demand to slow for the 2nd year in a row: IEA
April 13, 2017 - 16:55 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Demand for oil is expected to slow for the second year in a row, the International Energy Agency has said, according to BBC News.
The forecast comes after years of excess supply, which last year prompted major oil producers to agree to cuts in output.
The IEA said the oil market was now "very close to balance."
But the organisation predicted supply would grow in coming months, with US oil-producing firms driving the increase.
The IEA said it expected non-Opec production, of which the US and Russia account for the biggest chunk, to rise by 485,000 barrels a day in 2017 to a total of 58.1 million barrels a day.
US production had already climbed to 9 million barrels a day in March, up from a September low of 8.6 million barrels per day.
The IEA said it expects demand to increase by just 1.3 million barrels a day in 2017, rising to a total of about 97.9 million barrels a day.
That is less than the organisation had anticipated previously and could prove an "optimistic" forecast, it said.
Photo: Getty Images
Related links:
Top stories
A Russian media report quotes Mikhail Bogdanov as saying that Israeli Ambassador Gary Koren "was asked about this" incident.
A search for the hashtags in the message – #Nazialmanya and #Nazihollanda in the original Turkish – returned thousands of results.
Clooney said that despite public support by Iraq for a UN investigation, the government has not yet made a request.
Syria's government and President Bashar al-Assad have rejected similar reports in the past of torture and extrajudicial killings.
Partner news
Latest news
Kathryn Bigelow's "Detroit" 1st trailer features John Boyega (video) The movie is based on true horrific events which took place in 1967's Detroit, where devastating riots happened for five days in summer.
Microsoft to unveil its Project Scorpio Xbox console at E3 Microsoft will now host its E3 press conference on June 11, where we the final design, naming, and price of the next Xbox will be revealed.
Researchers capture 1st “image” of a dark matter web Dark matter doesn't shine, absorb or reflect light, which has traditionally made it largely undetectable.
UK scientists say samples from Syrian attack test positive for sarin Samples taken from Khan Sheikhoun "have tested positive for the nerve agent sarin, or a sarin-like substance," the delegation said.