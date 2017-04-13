UK scientists say samples from Syrian attack test positive for sarin
April 13, 2017 - 17:42 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Samples taken from the alleged chemical weapons attack in Syria last week tested positive for the nerve agent sarin, the British delegation at the world's chemical weapons watchdog said on Thursday, April 12, according to Reuters.
"UK scientists have analyzed samples taken from Khan Sheikhoun. These have tested positive for the nerve agent sarin, or a sarin-like substance," the delegation said during a special session at the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons in The Hague.
Earlier testing by Turkish authorities had also said the chemical used on April 4 was sarin.
