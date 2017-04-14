Trump pledges "to take care of" North Korea problem
April 14, 2017 - 10:07 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday, April 13 that Pyongyang is a problem that "will be taken care of," as speculation rose that North Korea might be on the verge of a sixth nuclear test, Reuters says.
Trump, responding to a question about what his message is for North Korea, said, "North Korea is a problem. The problem will be taken care of."
He said he believed Chinese President Xi Jinping would "work very hard" to help resolve the challenge. The president said he had spent a lot of time with Xi last week in Florida.
"I have really gotten to like and respect President Xi. ... He's a very special man. I think he's going to try very hard."
Last week, North Korea warned of a nuclear attack on the United States at any sign of American aggression. The North is technically at war with the United States and South Korea after the 1950-53 Korean War ended in a truce and not a peace treaty.
The North regularly threatens to destroy both countries.
Comedian Ricky Gervais to narrate Bron Animation's “The Willoughbys” The animation follows Willoughby children, who are abandoned by their parents and must learn how to adapt their old-fashioned values to the contemporary world.