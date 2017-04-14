Armenia to warn OSCE of illegality of upcoming Azerbaijani drills
April 14, 2017 - 14:08 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Azerbaijani military drills slated for an April 16 launch are being organized in violation of OSCE documents, a spokesman for the Armenian defense ministry said, according to Aysor.am.
“The OSCE 9/12 decision and commitments stipulated in the Vienna document have been violated,” Artsrun Hovhannisyan said.
The Armenian side will inform the OSCE on the issue, Hovhannisyan said.
The documents in question clearly state that OSCE member countries must inform all other members of the organization ahead of conducting drills.
Set to be held on April 16-21, the exercises will involve 30,000 military personnel, more than 250 tanks and armored vehicles, up to 200 missiles and artillery systems of various calibres, rocket systems and mortars, combat aircrafts, as well as new types of electronic warfare assets and unmanned aerial vehicles, Azeri media reported.
