Turkey could suspend EU migrant deal if no progress on visas: FM
April 14, 2017 - 16:20 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Turkey could re-evaluate or suspend all agreements under the migrant deal with the European Union if the bloc does not give a positive response on visa-free travel for Turks, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday, April 14, Reuters reports.
In an interview with broadcaster A Haber, Cavusoglu said the migrant deal and visa liberalization were a package, and added it was Turkey's right to re-evaluate or suspend these if one element was not fulfilled.
Cavusoglu also said Turkey currently had no issues with Russia and would strengthen cooperation on a ceasefire and political solution in Syria, after a chemical attack blamed on Syrian government forces killed scores in rebel-held Idlib province, prompting the United States to launch a missile strike on a Syrian air base.
Under the deal, migrants arriving in Greece are expected to be sent back to Turkey if they do not apply for asylum or their claim is rejected.
