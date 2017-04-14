VivaCell-MTS updates website, makes it more user-friendly

PanARMENIAN.Net - VivaCell-MTS has launched the updated version of the company’s official website, which is also available on Armenian մտս.հայ. The website has a flexible design, adapted so as to allow easy access from smartphones and tablets.

The new VivaCell-MTS website is built on an advanced platform with the application of innovative technologies allowing for higher download speeds. The programmatic and structural changes in the website are urged by the need to meet the market demands which require much more extended functional capacities.

The content of the website has also undergone structural changes: it has been simplified and adopted to the need of the subscribers to easily find thorough and understandable information about various services and products. The new structure is designed to make the most demanded products and services most visible and accessible on the website and to redirect to desired pages with just a few clicks.

The extended capabilities of the new website include the option of making online payments for both VivaCell-MTS products and other services in a fast and secure way. Transactions via the website can be made using devices with different operating systems.

“By making the updated version of VivaCell-MTS corporate website accessible also via a web address in Armenian, the company has made another important step towards promoting the use of Armenian on the Internet. Feel free to visit the new website of our company and leave your suggestions and feedback in the “Do you have questions?” section of the website. The new version of our website offers wider opportunities for getting thorough information about VivaCell-MTS products and services, and for using online services in an easy, fast and secure way,” said VivaCell-MTS General Manager Ralph Yirikian.