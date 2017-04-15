More than 2,000 migrants plucked from Mediterranean in a day
April 15, 2017 - 10:13 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - More than 2,000 migrants trying to reach Europe were plucked from the Mediterranean on Friday, April 14 in a series of dramatic rescues and one person was found dead, officials and witnesses said, according to Reuters.
An Italian coast guard spokesman said 19 rescue operations by the coast guard or ships operated by non-governmental organizations had saved a total of 2,074 migrants on 16 rubber dinghies and three small wooden boats.
The medical charity Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) said in a tweet that one teenager was found dead in a rubber boat whose passengers were rescued by its ship Aquarius.
"The sea continues to be a graveyard," MSF said in a Tweet.
The coast guard spokesman confirmed that one person had died but gave no details.
MSF said two of their ships, Aquarius and Prudence, had rescued about 1,000 people in nine boats.
Desperate refugees struggled to stay afloat after they slid off their rubber boat during a rescue operation by the Phoenix, a ship of the rescue group Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS).
Video footage showed rescuers jumping into the water off the coast of Libya to help them.
According to the International Organisation for Migration, nearly 32,000 migrants have arrived in Europe by sea so far this year. More than 650 have died or are missing.
Top stories
A Russian media report quotes Mikhail Bogdanov as saying that Israeli Ambassador Gary Koren "was asked about this" incident.
A search for the hashtags in the message – #Nazialmanya and #Nazihollanda in the original Turkish – returned thousands of results.
Clooney said that despite public support by Iraq for a UN investigation, the government has not yet made a request.
Syria's government and President Bashar al-Assad have rejected similar reports in the past of torture and extrajudicial killings.
Partner news
Latest news
"Beauty and the Beast" helmer in talks to direct "Bride of Frankenstein" In 1998, he helmed "Gods and Monsters", which followed the last days of James Whale, the director of the original "Bride of Frankenstein".
EU envoy, Prosecutor General discuss Armenia election violations The EU envoy presented his own observations concerning the process of preparation of elections and during voting.
Armenia CEC registers candidates' lists for Yerevan elections RPA’s proportional list is headed by current mayor Taron Margaryan who is followed by Smbat Lputyan and Hovik Musayelyan.
Japanese “Survival Family” to open Italy’s Far East Festival Chinese helmer Feng Xiaogang, who is known as “China’s Spielberg,” will be honored at the fest, which will screen his latest film, “I Am Not Madame Bovary.”