Uber says revenue hit $6.5 billion in 2016
April 15, 2017 - 10:24 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Uber on Friday, April 14 provided a glimpse at its earnings, saying it is growing strong while working to overhaul company culture at the scandal-dented on-demand ride service, AFP says.
"We're fortunate to have a healthy and growing business, giving us the room to make the changes we know are needed on management and accountability, our culture and organization, and our relationship with drivers," Uber's North America regional general manager Rachel Holt said in an email statement to AFP.
The San Francisco-based company confirmed that its bookings more than doubled last year to $20 billion, with net revenue totaling $6.5 billion and an adjusted net loss of $2.8 billion not counting China operations that it sold.
The privately-held firm is valued at about $68 billion, making it one of the largest "unicorns" in the tech world.
It's not required to disclose earnings information the way publicly traded companies must.
Uber is in the process of hiring a second-in-command for chief Travis Kalanick, who remains in the driver's seat as the company tries to plot a friendlier course with workers, riders and drivers.
Uber has been rocked by disclosures about a culture of sexism, cut-throat workplace tactics and covert use of law enforcement-evading software.
