// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Islamic State death toll hits 90 from huge U.S. bomb in Afghanistan

Islamic State death toll hits 90 from huge U.S. bomb in Afghanistan
April 15, 2017 - 11:46 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The death toll from America's largest non-nuclear bomb has nearly tripled, with Afghan officials saying Saturday, April 15 some 90 Islamic State fighters died when the blast smashed their mountain hideout, as US-led forces began clean-up operations, AFP reports.

Dubbed the "Mother Of All Bombs", the GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast bomb was unleashed in combat for the first time Thursday, hitting IS positions in a remote, rugged area of eastern Nangarhar province.

The unprecedented attack triggered global shock waves, with some condemning the use of Afghanistan as what they called a testing ground for the weapon, and against a militant group that is not considered a threat as big as the resurgent Taliban.

The bomb smashed the IS's remote mountain hideouts, a tunnel-and-cave complex that had been mined against conventional ground attacks, engulfing the remote area in a huge mushroom cloud and towering flames.

"At least 92 Daesh (IS) fighters were killed in the bombing," Achin district governor Esmail Shinwari told AFP on Saturday.

Nangarhar provincial spokesman Attaullah Khogyani gave a toll of 90, far higher than the initial toll of 36 IS fighters given by Afghan officials.

Shinwari insisted there were "no military and civilian casualties at all", adding that Afghan commandos and American troops are carrying out clean-up operations in the area.

Security experts say IS had built their redoubts close to civilian homes, but the government said thousands of local families had already fled the area in recent months of fighting.

Related links:
AFP. IS death toll hits 90 from huge US bomb in Afghanistan
 Top stories
Russia summons Israeli ambassador over Syria strikeRussia summons Israeli ambassador over Syria strike
A Russian media report quotes Mikhail Bogdanov as saying that Israeli Ambassador Gary Koren "was asked about this" incident.
Twitter confirms hacking after pro-Turkey attacks featuring swastikasTwitter confirms hacking after pro-Turkey attacks featuring swastikas
A search for the hashtags in the message – #Nazialmanya and #Nazihollanda in the original Turkish – returned thousands of results.
Amal Clooney urges Iraq to allow UN probe of IS crimes against YazidisAmal Clooney urges Iraq to allow UN probe of IS crimes against Yazidis
Clooney said that despite public support by Iraq for a UN investigation, the government has not yet made a request.
Syria regime hanged up to 13,000 in military prison: AmnestySyria regime hanged up to 13,000 in military prison: Amnesty
Syria's government and President Bashar al-Assad have rejected similar reports in the past of torture and extrajudicial killings.
Partner news
 Articles
People and apes

Orangutan, person of the forest

 Most popular in the section
Boris Johnson cancels Russia trip just hours before take-off
Panic, damage as three earthquakes hit Philippines
Fresh protests break out in Gaza after Palestinian pay cut
Monitor says air strike kills at least 15 people near Raqqa
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Royal Blood roll out video for new single “Lights Out” (video) The returning Brighton rock duo announced that their long-awaited second album would be called ‘How Did We Get So Dark?‘ and released on June 16.
New experimental e-book gets edited every time it changes hands These changes are saved to a public database using blockchain, the technology that’s the backbone of bitcoin.
Trump administration kills its open data portal Officials argue that the portal had become redundant and closing it would save $70,000 over the next three years.
“Endless Love” star to make directorial debut with “Back Roads” “Back Roads” tells the story of Harley Altmyer (Pettyfer), who finds himself caring for his three younger sisters following the death of their abusive father.