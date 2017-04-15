Islamic State death toll hits 90 from huge U.S. bomb in Afghanistan
April 15, 2017 - 11:46 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The death toll from America's largest non-nuclear bomb has nearly tripled, with Afghan officials saying Saturday, April 15 some 90 Islamic State fighters died when the blast smashed their mountain hideout, as US-led forces began clean-up operations, AFP reports.
Dubbed the "Mother Of All Bombs", the GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast bomb was unleashed in combat for the first time Thursday, hitting IS positions in a remote, rugged area of eastern Nangarhar province.
The unprecedented attack triggered global shock waves, with some condemning the use of Afghanistan as what they called a testing ground for the weapon, and against a militant group that is not considered a threat as big as the resurgent Taliban.
The bomb smashed the IS's remote mountain hideouts, a tunnel-and-cave complex that had been mined against conventional ground attacks, engulfing the remote area in a huge mushroom cloud and towering flames.
"At least 92 Daesh (IS) fighters were killed in the bombing," Achin district governor Esmail Shinwari told AFP on Saturday.
Nangarhar provincial spokesman Attaullah Khogyani gave a toll of 90, far higher than the initial toll of 36 IS fighters given by Afghan officials.
Shinwari insisted there were "no military and civilian casualties at all", adding that Afghan commandos and American troops are carrying out clean-up operations in the area.
Security experts say IS had built their redoubts close to civilian homes, but the government said thousands of local families had already fled the area in recent months of fighting.
Top stories
A Russian media report quotes Mikhail Bogdanov as saying that Israeli Ambassador Gary Koren "was asked about this" incident.
A search for the hashtags in the message – #Nazialmanya and #Nazihollanda in the original Turkish – returned thousands of results.
Clooney said that despite public support by Iraq for a UN investigation, the government has not yet made a request.
Syria's government and President Bashar al-Assad have rejected similar reports in the past of torture and extrajudicial killings.
Partner news
Latest news
Royal Blood roll out video for new single “Lights Out” (video) The returning Brighton rock duo announced that their long-awaited second album would be called ‘How Did We Get So Dark?‘ and released on June 16.
New experimental e-book gets edited every time it changes hands These changes are saved to a public database using blockchain, the technology that’s the backbone of bitcoin.
Trump administration kills its open data portal Officials argue that the portal had become redundant and closing it would save $70,000 over the next three years.
“Endless Love” star to make directorial debut with “Back Roads” “Back Roads” tells the story of Harley Altmyer (Pettyfer), who finds himself caring for his three younger sisters following the death of their abusive father.