Turkey sees final day of campaigning ahead of landmark vote
April 15, 2017 - 15:59 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The final day of campaigning is taking place in Turkey ahead of a referendum on whether to grant sweeping new powers to the president, BBC News reports.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is seeking to replace the parliamentary system with an executive presidency. Approval could see him stay in office until 2029.
Supporters say a "yes" vote would streamline and modernise the country; opponents fear the move would lead to increasingly authoritarian rule.
The referendum could bring about the biggest change to the governing system since the modern republic was founded almost a century ago.
It also takes place under a state of emergency which was imposed following a failed coup last July. A government crackdown since then has seen tens of thousands of people arrested.
President Erdogan is holding his final rally in Istanbul and says he is confident of victory.
He assumed the presidency, a largely ceremonial position, in 2014 after more than a decade as prime minister.
The referendum on constitutional change would abolish the post of PM, allowing the president to appoint cabinet ministers and bring all state bureaucracy under his control.
The president says the new system will resemble those in France and the U.S. and will bring stability in a time of turmoil marked by a Kurdish insurgency, Islamist militancy and conflict in neighbouring Syria that has led to a huge refugee influx.
Photo: Radikal
Top stories
A Russian media report quotes Mikhail Bogdanov as saying that Israeli Ambassador Gary Koren "was asked about this" incident.
A search for the hashtags in the message – #Nazialmanya and #Nazihollanda in the original Turkish – returned thousands of results.
Clooney said that despite public support by Iraq for a UN investigation, the government has not yet made a request.
Syria's government and President Bashar al-Assad have rejected similar reports in the past of torture and extrajudicial killings.
Partner news
Latest news
Users protected from alleged NSA malware: Microsoft Phillip Misner said that the software giant had already built defenses against nine of the 12 tools disclosed by TheShadowBrokers.
AMC renews “Fear the Walking Dead” for 4th season “Fear the Walking Dead” saw a sharp ratings decline in its second season, averaging a 1.83 rating in the 18-49 demo and 4.19 million viewers.
North Korea says “ready for nuke attack” amid show of force A huge parade in Pyongyang was held amid speculation current leader Kim Jong-un could order a new nuclear test.
EU Parliament could summon Le Pen before French presidential runoff vote French judges have asked the EU parliament to lift the immunity of the National Front leader to permit further investigations over alleged misuse of funds.