U.S. army taps reservists with cyber skills to fight IS militants
April 15, 2017 - 17:16 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The American military services are looking for new ways to bring in more civilians with high-tech skills who can help fight Islamic State militants and prepare for the new range of technological threats the U.S. will face, The Associated Press reports.
That means finding Guard and Reserve members with technical expertise in digital forensics, math crypto-analysis and writing computer code. To meet that challenge, a database is being built to show the best tool developers and analysts.
The Army Reserve is starting a pilot program cataloging soldiers' talents. Among 190,000 Army reservists might be up to 15,000 with some type of cyber-related skills. But there are legal and privacy hurdles in compiling that information, and any database hinges on reservists voluntarily and accurately providing information on their capabilities.
Top stories
A Russian media report quotes Mikhail Bogdanov as saying that Israeli Ambassador Gary Koren "was asked about this" incident.
A search for the hashtags in the message – #Nazialmanya and #Nazihollanda in the original Turkish – returned thousands of results.
Clooney said that despite public support by Iraq for a UN investigation, the government has not yet made a request.
Syria's government and President Bashar al-Assad have rejected similar reports in the past of torture and extrajudicial killings.
Partner news
Latest news
Users protected from alleged NSA malware: Microsoft Phillip Misner said that the software giant had already built defenses against nine of the 12 tools disclosed by TheShadowBrokers.
AMC renews “Fear the Walking Dead” for 4th season “Fear the Walking Dead” saw a sharp ratings decline in its second season, averaging a 1.83 rating in the 18-49 demo and 4.19 million viewers.
Turkey sees final day of campaigning ahead of landmark vote President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is seeking to replace the parliamentary system with an executive presidency.
EU Parliament could summon Le Pen before French presidential runoff vote French judges have asked the EU parliament to lift the immunity of the National Front leader to permit further investigations over alleged misuse of funds.