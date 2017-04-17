Russia reportedly plans meeting with U.S., UN on Syria in Geneva
April 17, 2017 - 16:48 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Monday, April 17 that diplomats from Russia, the United States and the United Nations plan to discuss the Syrian crisis in Geneva next week, Russian news agencies quoted him as saying.
Bogdanov also said Moscow was still waiting for confirmation from Washington that the meeting would take place, Reuters says.
The death toll from a bomb attack on a crowded bus convoy outside Aleppo has reached at least 126 in the deadliest such incident in Syria in almost a year, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group said on Sunday.
Top stories
A Russian media report quotes Mikhail Bogdanov as saying that Israeli Ambassador Gary Koren "was asked about this" incident.
A search for the hashtags in the message – #Nazialmanya and #Nazihollanda in the original Turkish – returned thousands of results.
Clooney said that despite public support by Iraq for a UN investigation, the government has not yet made a request.
Syria's government and President Bashar al-Assad have rejected similar reports in the past of torture and extrajudicial killings.
Partner news
Latest news
LCD Soundsystem confirmed to perform on “Saturday Night Live” The band will appear on the show on May 6. Their episode will be hosted by Star Trek actor Chris Pine.
The Met reunites Caravaggio's last two paintings in exhibit These two extraordinary paintings have not been reunited since a 2004 exhibition in London and Naples devoted to Caravaggio's late work.
Frida Kahlo & Diego Rivera exhibit on diplay at the Heard Museum This is the only North American stop on a limited world tour that began in October at the Art Gallery of New South Wales in Sydney, Australia.
Lady Gaga debuts new single “The Cure” during Coachella headline set Gaga was drafted in as a replacement earlier this year when original headliner Beyoncé was advised by doctors not to perform due to her pregnancy.