Russia reportedly plans meeting with U.S., UN on Syria in Geneva

PanARMENIAN.Net - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Monday, April 17 that diplomats from Russia, the United States and the United Nations plan to discuss the Syrian crisis in Geneva next week, Russian news agencies quoted him as saying.

Bogdanov also said Moscow was still waiting for confirmation from Washington that the meeting would take place, Reuters says.

The death toll from a bomb attack on a crowded bus convoy outside Aleppo has reached at least 126 in the deadliest such incident in Syria in almost a year, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group said on Sunday.