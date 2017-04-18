North Korea “will test missiles weekly,” top official says
April 18, 2017 - 15:58 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - North Korea will continue to test missiles, a senior official has told the BBC in Pyongyang, despite international condemnation and growing military tensions with the U.S., the news agency reports.
"We'll be conducting more missile tests on a weekly, monthly and yearly basis," Vice-Foreign Minister Han Song-ryol said.
He noted that an "all-out war" would result if the U.S. took military action.
Earlier, U.S. Vice-President Mike Pence warned North Korea not to test the U.S..
He said his country's "era of strategic patience" with North Korea was over. Pence arrived in Seoul on Sunday, April 16 hours after Pyongyang carried out a failed missile launch.
On Tuesday, while visiting Tokyo, he called the North Korea regime "the most ominous threat" to the region. He reiterated that while the U.S. and allies would exert economic pressure, "all options are on the table" in dealing with Pyongyang.
Tensions have been escalating on the peninsula, with heated rhetoric from both North Korea and the U.S..
Han told the BBC: "If the U.S. is planning a military attack against us, we will react with a nuclear pre-emptive strike by our own style and method."
Photo: AP
