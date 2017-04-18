Archaeologists discover six mummies in ancient tomb near Egypt's Luxor
April 18, 2017 - 17:22 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Egyptian archaeologists have discovered six mummies in a 3,500-year-old tomb near the southern city of Luxor, The Sun reports.
The tomb, discovered in the Draa Abul Nagaa necropolis near the famed Valley of the Kings also contained colourful wooden coffins and more than 1,000 funerary statues.
The mysterious death vault belonged to a nobleman who worked as the city judge, the antiquities ministry said in a statement.
The Antiquities Ministry said Tuesday, April 18 that the tomb was built for a judge during the New Kingdom period, from roughly 1,500 to 1,000 B.C.
The tomb comprised an open courtyard leading to two halls, one containing four ancient coffins and the other including a chamber that houses six.
The head of archaeological mission, Mostafa el-Waziri, says another chamber was found containing the statues, which depict kings from different dynasties.
He said archaeologists expect to find even more statues as the dig continues.
