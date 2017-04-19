EU says Brexit talks will start after British election

PanARMENIAN.Net - The "real political" negotiations on Britain's exit from the European Union will start after the snap British election in June, European Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas said Wednesday, April 19, AFP reports.

Schinas said the negotiations had been due to begin in June even before his boss Jean-Claude Juncker had spoken Tuesday to British Prime Minister Theresa May in the wake of her shock call for an early election.

"The president considers that the real political negotiations on article 50 with the UK will start after the elections foreseen for the 8th of June," Schinas told a press conference in Brussels.

"The negotiations were meant to start in June regardless of the UK government (election) decision," he said when a journalist recalled the all-clear for negotiations is planned for late May.

May launched in late March the countdown for the Brexit divorce proceedings when she triggered article 50 of the EU's Lisbon treaty.

In a surprise U-turn, May called Tuesday for a general election as she tries to make strong gains against the opposition before the tough Brexit negotiations. The British parliament is due to vote Wednesday on the call.

Schinas and other EU officials have said they expect draft Brexit guidelines to be adopted by the leaders of the other 27 EU countries at an April 29 summit.