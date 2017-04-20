// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Nearby “super-Earth'” may be our best shot yet at finding alien life

Nearby “super-Earth'” may be our best shot yet at finding alien life
April 20, 2017 - 13:01 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Scientists are finding potentially life-bearing planets at a surprisingly high rate, but the latest may be more tantalizing than most. A research team has discovered LHS 1140b, a temperate rocky exoplanet orbiting the habitable zone of a tiny star 40 light years away, Engadget said.

While it's not the first such planet found relatively nearby, it's an ideal candidate for study -- since it transits in front of its host, astronomers could look for water and oxygen in the planet's atmosphere by watching how it filters starlight. The star itself also doesn't emit much high-energy radiation, so there's a greater chance of life than you might see around stars like TRAPPIST-1.

The only reason astronomers aren't already studying the planet's atmosphere? The technology to do it isn't quite ready yet. The James Webb Space Telescope could perform a more detailed study after it launches in 2018, and the under-construction Giant Magellan Telescope might also help. This doesn't guarantee that researchers will find signs of a life-friendly atmosphere, but getting a solid answer is now more a question of "when" than "if", Engadget said.

Photo: Nearby 'super-Earth' may be our best shot yet at finding alien life
Related links:
Engadget. Nearby 'super-Earth' may be our best shot yet at finding alien life
 Top stories
Russia summons Israeli ambassador over Syria strikeRussia summons Israeli ambassador over Syria strike
A Russian media report quotes Mikhail Bogdanov as saying that Israeli Ambassador Gary Koren "was asked about this" incident.
Twitter confirms hacking after pro-Turkey attacks featuring swastikasTwitter confirms hacking after pro-Turkey attacks featuring swastikas
A search for the hashtags in the message – #Nazialmanya and #Nazihollanda in the original Turkish – returned thousands of results.
Amal Clooney urges Iraq to allow UN probe of IS crimes against YazidisAmal Clooney urges Iraq to allow UN probe of IS crimes against Yazidis
Clooney said that despite public support by Iraq for a UN investigation, the government has not yet made a request.
Syria regime hanged up to 13,000 in military prison: AmnestySyria regime hanged up to 13,000 in military prison: Amnesty
Syria's government and President Bashar al-Assad have rejected similar reports in the past of torture and extrajudicial killings.
Partner news
 Articles
Church made of trees

Passion for ecclesiastical architecture

 Most popular in the section
U.S. army taps reservists with cyber skills to fight IS militants
Sri Lanka rubbish dump landslide death toll rises to 16
Pakistan army foils major terrorist attack on minority Christians
North Korea says “ready for nuke attack” amid show of force
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Nine Inch Nails, Paramore among Riot Fest 2017 massive line-up Also among the 70 artists revealed for the Chicago festival are Prophets of Rage, M.I.A., Wu-Tang Clan and Queens Of The Stone Age.
Jack White, Elton John in preview for “American Epic” doc series (video) American Epic explores the history of the Twenties, in which record companies travelled across America with the first electrical recording rig in search of new artists.
Memorandum ‘probably’ needed for RPA-ARFD cooperation: minister Asked what ministerial portfolios the ARFD will preserve, Mkrtchyan, a Dashnaktsutyun member himself, called for patience.
Armenia's exports grew by 16.5% in first quarter of 2017 As the National Statistical Service reports, imports to Armenia totaled $803.7 million, registering a 17.9% increase year-on-yea