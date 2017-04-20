Nearby “super-Earth'” may be our best shot yet at finding alien life
April 20, 2017 - 13:01 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Scientists are finding potentially life-bearing planets at a surprisingly high rate, but the latest may be more tantalizing than most. A research team has discovered LHS 1140b, a temperate rocky exoplanet orbiting the habitable zone of a tiny star 40 light years away, Engadget said.
While it's not the first such planet found relatively nearby, it's an ideal candidate for study -- since it transits in front of its host, astronomers could look for water and oxygen in the planet's atmosphere by watching how it filters starlight. The star itself also doesn't emit much high-energy radiation, so there's a greater chance of life than you might see around stars like TRAPPIST-1.
The only reason astronomers aren't already studying the planet's atmosphere? The technology to do it isn't quite ready yet. The James Webb Space Telescope could perform a more detailed study after it launches in 2018, and the under-construction Giant Magellan Telescope might also help. This doesn't guarantee that researchers will find signs of a life-friendly atmosphere, but getting a solid answer is now more a question of "when" than "if", Engadget said.
Photo: Nearby 'super-Earth' may be our best shot yet at finding alien life
Top stories
A Russian media report quotes Mikhail Bogdanov as saying that Israeli Ambassador Gary Koren "was asked about this" incident.
A search for the hashtags in the message – #Nazialmanya and #Nazihollanda in the original Turkish – returned thousands of results.
Clooney said that despite public support by Iraq for a UN investigation, the government has not yet made a request.
Syria's government and President Bashar al-Assad have rejected similar reports in the past of torture and extrajudicial killings.
Partner news
Latest news
Nine Inch Nails, Paramore among Riot Fest 2017 massive line-up Also among the 70 artists revealed for the Chicago festival are Prophets of Rage, M.I.A., Wu-Tang Clan and Queens Of The Stone Age.
Jack White, Elton John in preview for “American Epic” doc series (video) American Epic explores the history of the Twenties, in which record companies travelled across America with the first electrical recording rig in search of new artists.
Memorandum ‘probably’ needed for RPA-ARFD cooperation: minister Asked what ministerial portfolios the ARFD will preserve, Mkrtchyan, a Dashnaktsutyun member himself, called for patience.
Armenia's exports grew by 16.5% in first quarter of 2017 As the National Statistical Service reports, imports to Armenia totaled $803.7 million, registering a 17.9% increase year-on-yea