Pegasus Airlines to fly Istanbul-Yerevan three times a week

PanARMENIAN.Net - A Turkish low-cost carrier, Pegasus Airlines will start implementing flights from Istanbul to Yerevan.

The planes will carry passengers three times a week - on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays - to and from Zvartnots international airport near the Armenian capital.

One of the most active lowcosters of the region, the Turkish company flies to almost all the European countries, Armenia’s General Department of Civil Aviation said in a statement on Thursday, April 20.

The GDCA said on Wednesday that Armenia Aircompany has obtained a permit to launch flights from Yerevan to Israel.