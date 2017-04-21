U.S., Indonesia seek to cut trade and investment barriers
April 21, 2017 - 10:39 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Indonesia and the United States agreed on Friday to find ways to reduce barriers to U.S. companies operating in Southeast Asia's largest economy, visiting U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and Jakarta's investment chief said, according to Reuters.
The Trump administration has put Indonesia on a list of 16 countries whose trade surpluses with the United States will be put under review. A series of disputes between Indonesia and American firms has also ruffled ties.
"We will work with President Jokowi to reduce barriers to trade and investments and to create a truly level playing field where all our businesses have equal opportunity and market access," Pence said. Jokowi is the nickname of Indonesia's President Joko Widodo.
"The president and I spoke about that very candidly and very respectfully," Pence told a roundtable discussion with business executives in Jakarta before flying to Australia on the last leg of his 10-day Asia-Pacific tour.
Indonesia's investments barriers include a lack of intellectual property protection, insufficient transparency with regulations and requiring local content for manufactured goods sold in the Indonesian market, Pence said.
Indonesia's Investment Coordinating Board chief Tom Lembong said Widodo agreed "we still have too many regulations, too many barriers to trade, and these are bad for local and international industries".
"I'm optimistic because President Jokowi and President Trump are both lifelong business people, and I think they are very focused on the practical issues that hinder business and investment," Lembong told Reuters. "I feel that the Trump administration and the Jokowi administration are on the same wavelength."
Lembong said Indonesia needs both investment and imports from the United States, "especially productivity-enhancing products and services. You need imports to boost exports."
Top stories
A Russian media report quotes Mikhail Bogdanov as saying that Israeli Ambassador Gary Koren "was asked about this" incident.
A search for the hashtags in the message – #Nazialmanya and #Nazihollanda in the original Turkish – returned thousands of results.
Clooney said that despite public support by Iraq for a UN investigation, the government has not yet made a request.
Syria's government and President Bashar al-Assad have rejected similar reports in the past of torture and extrajudicial killings.
Partner news
Latest news
“Doctor Strange” helmer to direct “Locke and Key” pilot on Hulu The series follows "three siblings who, after the gruesome murder of their father, move to their ancestral home in Maine only to find the house has magical keys.”
Bryan Greenberg comedy “Random Tropical Paradise” lands June release Greenberg stars as a jilted groom and Brooks Wheelan as the best man who helps him through his heartache.
M-Appeal nabs Natalia Santa’s “The Dragon Defense” M-Appeal kicked off 2017 with six films at the Berlinale, among them Travis Mathews’ dark thriller “Discreet”.
Tesla recalls 53,000 vehicles for potential parking brake issue The move is typical for Tesla: It issued an early recall of 90,000 Model S sedans in November 2015 for safety concerns.