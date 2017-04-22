Afisha Daily: Reasons besides Armenian brandy to visit Yerevan
April 22, 2017 - 11:27 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Afisha Daily has prepared an article about Yerevan from a tourist viewpoint, suggesting several reasons other than the world-famous Armenian brandy for visiting the city.
The daily has asked friends and colleagues to name some reasons to visit the Armenian capital on May holidays in case the brandy itself is not enough.
First in the article come Etchmiadzin Cathedral which, according to an Afisha reporter, is a great idea for a one-day trip.
“You need to begin the tour from the cathedral itself, then make a little walking tour of other churches nearby - Hripsime, Gayane, Shoghakat - with a visit to the Church of the Holy Virgin Mary,” the journalist says.
Tsitsernakaberd - the biggest memorial complex in Yerevan - is dedicated to the 1.5 million innocent victims of the Armenian Genocide, perpetrated at the hands of the Ottoman Empire between 1915 and 1323.
Next on the list is Tatev. Visiting Yerevan, it’s worth dedicating one day to Tatev, which hosts the longest cable car in the world - Wings of Tatev with a length of 5752 m - and Tatev Monastery, which turns 1111 this year, another of Afisha contributors says.
The cable car was opened in 2010. It passes over the gorge and leads to the monastery, which since the 9th century has been one of the most important spiritual and academic centers of Armenia, with about a thousand monks and thinkers living there. Today, most of the complex has been restored as part of a large-scale project, Tatev Revival.
Cafesjian Center for the Arts is a museum of contemporary art in the territory of the architectural complex Cascade. Inside the museum itself, there is a cozy library and a souvenir shop with reasonable prices on the ground floor, and concerts and lectures are often held in various halls of the complex.
Matenadaran is a museum of ancient manuscripts from around the world. About 120,000 ancient manuscripts and archival documents are collected in this museum not only in Armenian, but also in Greek, Hebrew, Latin, Russian.
Also, the publication recommends visiting Yerevan Vernissage, a large open-air market with excellent souvenirs, Dalan air gallery, Mirzoyan Library which is a library with books and photos, whiskey and gin and tonic, as well as a host of restaurants, cafes, bookstores, bars and pubs.
Top stories
“Those two patients were diagnosed with myeloma,” head of the transplant coordinators’ team Smbat Daghbashyan said.
Four political forces are making it to the Armenian National Assembly, according to results calculated in 2005 polling stations.
Clear favorites of the campaign were prime minister Karen Karapetyan (RPA) and Gagik Tsarukyan (Tsarukyan bloc).
ENEMO says it received a letter from the CEC in response to a request of invitation to conduct an international election observation mission
Partner news
Latest news
Josh Hartnett, Mark Hamill films set for Cannes Critics' Week The out-of-competition closing film will be Dave McCary’s star-studded Sundance hit Brigsby Bear.
Turkish trolls reportedly behind ticket scams/hacks against “The Promise” One moviegoer said all the best seats were sold out as was trying to buy tickets one week before the actual screening.
New documentary follows Islamic State recruitment of westerners “Recruiting for Jihad” is set to have its international premiere at the Hot Docs festival in Toronto later this month.
Microsoft wants to beat Chromebooks at their own game The software is pegged as a low-resource platform that could compete with Google's Chrome OS, which has been making big inroads in EDU markets recently.