Death toll in Taliban attack on Afghan base rises to 140: officials
April 22, 2017 - 11:41 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - As many 140 Afghan soldiers were killed on Friday, April 21 by Taliban attackers apparently disguised in military uniforms in what would be the deadliest attack ever on an Afghan military base, officials said, according to Reuters.
One official in the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif, where the attack occurred, said on Saturday at least 140 soldiers were killed and many others wounded. Other officials said the toll was likely to be even higher.
The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity because the government has yet to release official casualty figures.
A U.S. official in Washington on Friday had put the toll at more than 50 killed and wounded.
As many as 10 Taliban fighters, dressed in Afghan army uniforms and driving military vehicles, talked their way onto the base and opened fire on soldiers eating dinner and leaving a mosque after Friday prayers, according to officials. The attackers used rocket-propelled grenades and rifles, they said.
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement on Saturday the attack was retribution for the recent killing of several senior Taliban leaders in northern Afghanistan.
The NATO-led military coalition deploys advisers to the base where the attack occurred to train and assist the Afghan forces but coalition officials said no international troops were involved in the attack.
The Western-backed Afghan government is locked in a prolonged war with Taliban insurgents and other militant groups.
Top stories
A Russian media report quotes Mikhail Bogdanov as saying that Israeli Ambassador Gary Koren "was asked about this" incident.
A search for the hashtags in the message – #Nazialmanya and #Nazihollanda in the original Turkish – returned thousands of results.
Clooney said that despite public support by Iraq for a UN investigation, the government has not yet made a request.
Syria's government and President Bashar al-Assad have rejected similar reports in the past of torture and extrajudicial killings.
Partner news
Latest news
Josh Hartnett, Mark Hamill films set for Cannes Critics' Week The out-of-competition closing film will be Dave McCary’s star-studded Sundance hit Brigsby Bear.
Turkish trolls reportedly behind ticket scams/hacks against “The Promise” One moviegoer said all the best seats were sold out as was trying to buy tickets one week before the actual screening.
New documentary follows Islamic State recruitment of westerners “Recruiting for Jihad” is set to have its international premiere at the Hot Docs festival in Toronto later this month.
Microsoft wants to beat Chromebooks at their own game The software is pegged as a low-resource platform that could compete with Google's Chrome OS, which has been making big inroads in EDU markets recently.