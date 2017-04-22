// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

U.S. supercarrier Carl Vinson to arrive in Sea of Japan "in days"

April 22, 2017 - 11:58 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - U.S. supercarrier Carl Vinson will arrive in the Sea of Japan in days, Vice President Mike Pence said Saturday, April 22, on a visit to Australia aimed at mending fences following a testy first call between the countries' leaders, AFP reports.

Pence sought to put to rest the surly telephone conversation between U.S. President Donald Trump and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull in January, which rattled a long-standing alliance between the two powers.

Trump reportedly exploded and cut short the call when he was told about a deal to move some refugees from Pacific island camps to America, which he branded "dumb".

"The United States intends to honour the agreement," Pence said Saturday, but added that it "doesnt mean we admire the agreement".

The U.S. commitment to take the refugees was "a reflection of the enormous importance of the historical alliance between the United States and Australia... whatever reservations the president may have about the details", he said.

Turnbull thanked Pence for the "very important" commitment.

The Trump administration has also been trying to clear the waters after sending out confusing messages over the location of the Vinson carrier group that was supposedly steaming toward North Korea last week.

Tensions between the U.S. and the North have soared recently following a drumbeat of missile tests and fears that Pyongyang may be readying a sixth nuclear test.

"Our expectation is that they will be in the Sea of Japan in position in a matter of days, before the end of this month," Pence told reporters in Sydney.

"(What) the regime in North Korea should make no mistake about, is that the United States has the resources, the personnel and the presence in this region of the world to see to our interests and to see to the security of those interests and our allies," he said.

The U.S. Navy on April 8 said it was directing a naval strike group headed by the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier to "sail north" from waters off Singapore, as a "prudent measure" to deter the hermit regime.

"We are sending an armada. Very powerful," said President Donald Trump as other officials made it sound like the ships were steaming toward the region.

