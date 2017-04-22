Armenia seeks to boost exports by 2.4 times to $4.4 bn in 2022

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian government says “it is realistic” to secure a $200 million growth in exports in 2017, eying a further $450 million hike next year.

Prime minister Karen Karapetyan on Saturday, April 22 held consultations at the ministry of economic development and investments.

According to preliminary estimates, exports will grow from some $1.8 billion in 2016 to around $2.5 billion in 2018.

The government said at least 20% annual growth is expected in the years come (which means exports will amount to $4.4 billion in 2022).

In 2016, exports and imports totaled $1.782 billion and $3.292 billion, respectively. The main markets for increasing exports are the Eurasian Economic Union, the European Union, the United Arab Emirates, Turkmenistan and China.