Canada's Trudeau commemorates 102nd anniv. of Armenian Genocide

PanARMENIAN.Net - Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau on Friday, April 21 issued a statement on the occasion of the 102nd anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

"On this day, we solemnly gather to commemorate the tragic loss of life among the Armenian population, which took place over a century ago," he said.

"In 2015, the House of Commons unanimously passed a motion declaring April 24 as Armenian Genocide Memorial Day.

"This day honours the memory of those who unjustly lost their lives and suffered during the genocide. We pay tribute to them and their descendants, many of who now reside in Canada.

"On this occasion, Canadians – regardless of faith or ethnic background – stand together in solemn remembrance and reaffirmed dedication to ensuring that we never stand indifferently in the face of hate or violence in any form.

"As we observe Armenian Genocide Day, please join me in my hope for a future characterized by peace and mutual respect."

1.5 million innocent Armenians were massacred by the Ottoman Empire between 1915 and 1923. Some three dozen countries, lots of regional government bodies and international organizations have so far recognized the Armenian Genocide. Turkey still denies.