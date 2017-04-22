Canada's Trudeau commemorates 102nd anniv. of Armenian Genocide
April 22, 2017 - 15:19 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau on Friday, April 21 issued a statement on the occasion of the 102nd anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.
"On this day, we solemnly gather to commemorate the tragic loss of life among the Armenian population, which took place over a century ago," he said.
"In 2015, the House of Commons unanimously passed a motion declaring April 24 as Armenian Genocide Memorial Day.
"This day honours the memory of those who unjustly lost their lives and suffered during the genocide. We pay tribute to them and their descendants, many of who now reside in Canada.
"On this occasion, Canadians – regardless of faith or ethnic background – stand together in solemn remembrance and reaffirmed dedication to ensuring that we never stand indifferently in the face of hate or violence in any form.
"As we observe Armenian Genocide Day, please join me in my hope for a future characterized by peace and mutual respect."
1.5 million innocent Armenians were massacred by the Ottoman Empire between 1915 and 1923. Some three dozen countries, lots of regional government bodies and international organizations have so far recognized the Armenian Genocide. Turkey still denies.
The Armenian Genocide
The Armenian Genocide (1915-23) was the deliberate and systematic destruction of the Armenian population of the Ottoman Empire during and just after World War I. It was characterized by massacres, and deportations involving forced marches under conditions designed to lead to the death of the deportees, with the total number of deaths reaching 1.5 million.
Top stories
72 students enrolled in various programs in the United States were awarded nearly $262,000 in the form of US Graduate Scholarships.
The packages will be distributed among the Armenian community and the Syrian people of Latakia, Damascus, Kessab and Aleppo.
“Azerbaijan’s defense ministry seems to decisively be losing the ability to soberly assess the reality,” Hasratyan said.
Komandos, who heads the Armenian DOSAAF, is currently supervising the training of specialists in the Armenian armed forces.
Partner news
Topic
Latest news
Yerevan elections: Armenia's RPA says not underestimating opponents Weighing in on the problems the city faces now, the mayor expressed the belief that his team has worked hard throughout the last four years.
“Love After Love” trailer features Andie MacDowell, Chris O’Dowd (video) McDowell plays Suzanne who along with Glenn (Gareth Williams) are college theatre professors and enjoy a playful, tempestuous marriage.
Trump puts EU ahead of Britain in trade queue - Times "Ten times Trump asked her (Merkel) if he could negotiate a trade deal with Germany," the paper quoted a senior German politician as saying.
“Fast & Furious” spin-off in the works with Jason Statham, Charlize Theron The project is still in early stage. It's written by Chris Morgan, the main scribe of the franchise.