Tbilisi procession seeks reparations for Armenian Genocide

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian community of Georgia on Sunday, April 23 marched in Tbilisi to commemorate the 102nd anniversary of the Genocide.

Carrying torches, candles, Armenian and Georgian flags, the participants reached the Turkish embassy in Tbilisi, calling for recognition, condemnation and reparations, Aliq.ge reports.

In the area adjacent to the Turkish embassy, those participating in the procession urged the Georgian government "to set aside the importance of relations with Turkey and Azerbaijan and acknowledge the Genocide."

102 years have passed since the beginning of the Armenian Genocide, perpetrated in the Ottoman Empire between 1915 and 1924.