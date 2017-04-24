Armenian archbishop recalls Erdogan message on Genocide anniversary

PanARMENIAN.Net - A remembrance mass was served at Surb Vardanants church in Ferikoy district of Istanbul to commemorate the 102nd anniversary of the Armenian Genocide

Vicar of the Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople, archbishop Aram Ateshyan delivered remarks, recalling a message issued by the then-president Recep Tayyip Erdogan in 2014 on the 99th anniversary of the Genocide.

Around 100 Armenians participated in the mass, served by Ateshyan, RFE/RL Armenian Service reports.

102 years have passed since the beginning of the Armenian Genocide, perpetrated in the Ottoman Empire between 1915 and 1923.