Armenian archbishop recalls Erdogan message on Genocide anniversary
April 24, 2017 - 14:47 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A remembrance mass was served at Surb Vardanants church in Ferikoy district of Istanbul to commemorate the 102nd anniversary of the Armenian Genocide
Vicar of the Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople, archbishop Aram Ateshyan delivered remarks, recalling a message issued by the then-president Recep Tayyip Erdogan in 2014 on the 99th anniversary of the Genocide.
Around 100 Armenians participated in the mass, served by Ateshyan, RFE/RL Armenian Service reports.
102 years have passed since the beginning of the Armenian Genocide, perpetrated in the Ottoman Empire between 1915 and 1923.
The Armenian Genocide
The Armenian Genocide (1915-23) was the deliberate and systematic destruction of the Armenian population of the Ottoman Empire during and just after World War I. It was characterized by massacres and deportations, involving forced marches under conditions designed to lead to the death of the deportees, with the total number of deaths reaching 1.5 million.
