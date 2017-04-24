Syrian crisis reminds of Armenians' exile a century ago: Aurora co-founder
April 24, 2017 - 17:08 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenians cannot remain indifferent to the developments in Syria and the refugee crisis, co-founder of Aurora Initiative Noubar Afeyan said on Monday, April 24 in response to a PanARMENIAN.Net question.
"The war made a number of Syrian Armenians settle in Armenia, and we have been providing assistance through various projects and charities," Afeyan said.
Also, he drew parallels between the events taking place 100 years ago and today.
"The migrant crisis in Europe reminds of the path that Armenians endured a century ago," he said.
Prior to the press conference, Afeyan and Aurora co-founder Ruben Vardanyan announced the names of the five finalists of the the Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity who have been chosen for their exceptional impact, courage and commitment to preserving human life and advancing humanitarian causes.
