// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Top military official: Armenian army better equipped to protect frontline

Top military official: Armenian army better equipped to protect frontline
April 24, 2017 - 19:41 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Chief of General Staff of Armed Forces Mosvses Hakobyan said that the Armenians army is better than ever equipped to protect the fronline which is much stronger now.

As he told the reporters, the number of Azeri violations at the border slightly increased on April 24 compared to other days.

Commenting on his expectations over the appointment of Yuri Khachaturov as CSTO Secretary General, Hakobyan noted, “as it was clearly indicated in the contract signed by the CSTO members, Khachaturov should follow the Organisation's agenda, with no person appointed able to affect the CSTO plans.”

In reply to a remark suggesting that the funds allocated to the army failed to serve their purpose and asked if any alterations were made since the 2016’s April War, Hakobyan noted, “I share none of your assessment. It’s up to the commander-in-chief to evaluate the situation in the armed forces. It’s not my task to watch over the funds, my task is to take care of the frontline and the army.”

He, however, noted that much has changed in the army since the April War.

Related links:
Մեր բանակն այսօր ավելի սպառազինված է, մեր առաջին գիծն ավելի ամուր է. Մովսես Հակոբյան. Aysor.am
 Top stories
How Armenian woman set fire to Turks who killed her family in 1915How Armenian woman set fire to Turks who killed her family in 1915
The woman tried to escape herself, but enchanted by her beauty, the Turk caught her and dragged her to the barn, the story says.
Five finalists selected for the Aurora Prize for Awakening HumanityFive finalists selected for the Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity
The Aurora Prize will honor an Aurora Laureate each year until 2023, in remembrance of the eight years of the Armenian Genocide (1915 -1923).
Top court rejects Citizen Observer’s bid to annul Armenia election resultsTop court rejects Citizen Observer’s bid to annul Armenia election results
According to Tigran Yegoryan, the court has returned the appeal, while the initiative has appealed the decision to the Court's president.
Bone marrow transplantation performed for first time in ArmeniaBone marrow transplantation performed for first time in Armenia
“Those two patients were diagnosed with myeloma,” head of the transplant coordinators’ team Smbat Daghbashyan said.
Partner news
 Articles
Armenian Genocide in photos

11 shots of awful tragedy

 Most popular in the section
New Year surprises from Coca-Cola Hellenic Armenia
Armenia, UAE to abolish visas
Armenia lags behind neighbors in terms of inclusive development: report
Armenia-Azerbaijan border relatively calm, Karabakh ceasefire violated
Home
All news
Overview: Society
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Thousands march in LA to honor memory of Genocide victims The Unified Young Armenians March for Justice began at the intersection of Hollywood Boulevard and Western Avenue.
Obama's envoy to UN says 'sorry' that U.S. didn't recognize Genocide "I am very sorry that we in the Obama administration did not recognize the Armenian Genocide," she added in a third tweet.
Armenian Assembly of America reacts to Trump’s statement on Genocide "President Trump's statement demonstrates the need for the FBI to investigate all the evidence of Turkish influence on the U.S. government," the Assembly said.
Slovakia event marks Armenian Genocide anniversary A ceremony commemorating the 102nd anniversary of the Armenian Genocide was held at a khachkar in the Slovakian city of Bratislava.