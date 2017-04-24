Top military official: Armenian army better equipped to protect frontline
April 24, 2017 - 19:41 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Chief of General Staff of Armed Forces Mosvses Hakobyan said that the Armenians army is better than ever equipped to protect the fronline which is much stronger now.
As he told the reporters, the number of Azeri violations at the border slightly increased on April 24 compared to other days.
Commenting on his expectations over the appointment of Yuri Khachaturov as CSTO Secretary General, Hakobyan noted, “as it was clearly indicated in the contract signed by the CSTO members, Khachaturov should follow the Organisation's agenda, with no person appointed able to affect the CSTO plans.”
In reply to a remark suggesting that the funds allocated to the army failed to serve their purpose and asked if any alterations were made since the 2016’s April War, Hakobyan noted, “I share none of your assessment. It’s up to the commander-in-chief to evaluate the situation in the armed forces. It’s not my task to watch over the funds, my task is to take care of the frontline and the army.”
He, however, noted that much has changed in the army since the April War.
