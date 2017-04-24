Slovakia event marks Armenian Genocide anniversary

PanARMENIAN.Net - A ceremony commemorating the 102nd anniversary of the Armenian Genocide was held at a khachkar in the Slovakian capital city of Bratislava on Monday, April 24.

Slovakian parliament speaker Andrej Danko, deputy speaker Bela Bugar, as well as the ambassadors of Armenia, Bulgaria, Cyprus and Russia laid wreaths at the memorial.

Danko and Armenia's envoy to the country delivered speeches, with the latter weighing in on the process of Slovakia's recognition and criminalization of the Armenian Genocide.

102 years have passed since the beginning of the Armenian Genocide, perpetrated in the Ottoman Empire between 1915 and 1923.