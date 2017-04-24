Obama's envoy to UN says 'sorry' that U.S. didn't recognize Genocide
April 24, 2017 - 21:52 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power said in a tweet on Monday, April 24 she is very sorry that, "during our time in office, we in the Obama administration did not recognize the Armenian Genocide."
"Thinking of Armenians everywhere on Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day. 102 years ago, Ottoman authorities began a slaughter that would kill 1.5 million," the diplomat said.
"Almost every Armenian-American family was touched in some way by the genocide. Ongoing Turkish denial makes the genocide an open wound."
"I am very sorry that, during our time in office, we in the Obama administration did not recognize the Armenian Genocide," she added in a third tweet.
In 2008, Power urged Armenian Americans to vote for Barack Obama, highlighting the latter's campaign pledge to recognize early 20th century atrocities against Armenians as genocide.
Obama, however, didn't keep that pledge during his eight years in office.
102 years have passed since the beginning of the Armenian Genocide, perpetrated in the Ottoman Empire between 1915 and 1923.
Photo. Charles Dharapak/AP
The Armenian Genocide
The Armenian Genocide (1915-23) was the deliberate and systematic destruction of the Armenian population of the Ottoman Empire during and just after World War I. It was characterized by massacres and deportations, involving forced marches under conditions designed to lead to the death of the deportees, with the total number of deaths reaching 1.5 million.
Top stories
72 students enrolled in various programs in the United States were awarded nearly $262,000 in the form of US Graduate Scholarships.
“We responded to the government’s call for support and think better elections can be held this time,” the ambassador said.
The packages will be distributed among the Armenian community and the Syrian people of Latakia, Damascus, Kessab and Aleppo.
“Azerbaijan’s defense ministry seems to decisively be losing the ability to soberly assess the reality,” Hasratyan said.
Partner news
Topic
Latest news
Armenian Assembly of America reacts to Trump’s statement on Genocide "President Trump's statement demonstrates the need for the FBI to investigate all the evidence of Turkish influence on the U.S. government," the Assembly said.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan: My thoughts are with my fellow compatriots Armenian National Team and Manchester United midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan took to Facebook to commemorate the Genocide.
Israel hosting events to commemorate Armenian Genocide A holy mass is scheduled to be held at Tel Aviv’s St. Nicholas Monastery, following the rally at outside the Turkish embassy.
Assange: Turkey trying to cover up Armenian Genocide Julian Assange, founder of the whistle-blowing website Wikileaks, commented on the Armenian Genocide and Turkish policy of denial.