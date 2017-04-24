Obama's envoy to UN says 'sorry' that U.S. didn't recognize Genocide

PanARMENIAN.Net - Former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power said in a tweet on Monday, April 24 she is very sorry that, "during our time in office, we in the Obama administration did not recognize the Armenian Genocide."

"Thinking of Armenians everywhere on Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day. 102 years ago, Ottoman authorities began a slaughter that would kill 1.5 million," the diplomat said.

"Almost every Armenian-American family was touched in some way by the genocide. Ongoing Turkish denial makes the genocide an open wound."

"I am very sorry that, during our time in office, we in the Obama administration did not recognize the Armenian Genocide," she added in a third tweet.

In 2008, Power urged Armenian Americans to vote for Barack Obama, highlighting the latter's campaign pledge to recognize early 20th century atrocities against Armenians as genocide.

Obama, however, didn't keep that pledge during his eight years in office.

102 years have passed since the beginning of the Armenian Genocide, perpetrated in the Ottoman Empire between 1915 and 1923.