Thousands march in LA to honor memory of Genocide victims
April 24, 2017 - 23:27 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Massive marches are being held in Los Angeles to commemorate the 102nd anniversary of the Armenian Genocide on Monday, March 24, ABC7 reports.
Tens of thousands of people were participating in the Unified Young Armenians March for Justice and the Armenian Genocide Committee March for Justice.
The Unified Young Armenians March for Justice began at the intersection of Hollywood Boulevard and Western Avenue.
"I just think it's very important for our kids to know our history," one marcher said. "If we don't discuss this it's like not discussing slavery. It's that important to us that our kids know our history and that they understand that we are Armenian and we're going to continue surviving and that nothing can stop us."
The Armenian Genocide Committee March for Justice was set to begin at Pan Pacific Park on Beverly Boulevard at noon.
1.5 million Armenians died at the hands of the Ottoman Empire in Turkey in 1915.
President Donald Trump issued a statement on Armenian Remembrance Day which said in part, "I join the Armenian community in America and around the world in mourning the loss of innocent lives and the suffering endured by so many."
Keeping with trends of past administrations, Trump's complete statement did not mention the word "genocide" once.
The Armenian Genocide
The Armenian Genocide (1915-23) was the deliberate and systematic destruction of the Armenian population of the Ottoman Empire during and just after World War I. It was characterized by massacres and deportations, involving forced marches under conditions designed to lead to the death of the deportees, with the total number of deaths reaching 1.5 million.
