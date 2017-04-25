// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Iran nuke deal reviewed amid growing uncertainty

April 25, 2017

PanARMENIAN.Net - Iran and major powers were set to review adherence to their 2015 nuclear agreement on Tuesday, April 25, as uncertainty grows about the landmark accord's future under US President Donald Trump, AFP reports.

The regular quarterly meeting was expected to hear, as Washington confirmed last week, that Iran is sticking to its deal with the US, Russia, China, Britain, France and Germany.

The accord saw Tehran drastically curb its nuclear activities in return for the lifting of Western and UN sanctions.

However, Trump has ordered a 90-day review, saying last Thursday that Iran was "not living up to the spirit" of the "terrible" deal because of its actions in other areas.

This refers to Iran's support for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, rebels in Yemen and militias in Iraq and in Lebanon as well as Tehran's ballistic missile programme.

US State Department spokesman Mark Toner said Monday the review would examine the nuclear accord "in the larger context of Iran's role in the region and in the world, and then adjust accordingly."

Trump's Secretary of State Rex Tillerson last Wednesday expressed misgivings about the nuclear deal itself, in particular time limits in key areas.

Iran cut the number of centrifuges that "enrich" uranium -- making it suitable for power generation and at high purities for a bomb -- from about 19,000 to 5,000.

Together with other restrictions and ultra-tight UN inspections, Iran pledged to stay at this level for 10 years and not to enrich uranium above low purities for 15 years.

Its uranium stockpile will also stay below 300 kilograms -- well short of what would be needed for an atomic bomb -- for 15 years.

Tillerson said that the accord "fails to achieve the objective of a non-nuclear Iran" and had been a way of "buying off" Tehran "for a short period of time".

