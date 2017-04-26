Shutdown threat ebbs as Trump retreats on border wall funding
April 26, 2017 - 10:22 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Donald Trump and U.S. lawmakers inched closer to a deal on Tuesday, April 25 avoiding a government shutdown, as the president, eager to showcase a win marking his first 100 days, retreated from a demand to fund a border wall, AFP reports.
With the government set to exhaust its current funding at midnight Friday, the White House is under the gun to craft a compromise that would keep the government running while not appearing to cave on Trump's demand that Congress fund a wall on the border with Mexico.
"Hopefully, we'll reach an agreement some time in the next couple of days," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said, but he did not rule out passing a short-term extension that gives lawmakers time to craft a final deal.
While lawmaker said the funding legislation would steer clear of including funding for a border wall, it is expected to cover broader border security measures, such as the use of drones or anti-tunnelling technology.
But a deal remained far from certain. Among the sticking points is the fate of cost-sharing arrangements that help reduce health insurance costs for low-income Americans buying plans through the Affordable Care Act, the reform implemented by Trump's predecessor Barack Obama.
Trump had been on a collision course with lawmakers over the wall, demanding that Congress include funding to start construction in its new spending bill.
Democrats blasted the approach, warning that Republicans risked being blamed for shuttering the government barely three months into Trump's administration.
Top stories
The 324-member body is made up of delegates from national parliaments who meet four times a year in Strasbourg.
The administration’s March budget proposal vowed to slash aid to developing countries by over one-third, but contained few details.
Total world military expenditure rose to $1686 billion in 2016, an increase of 0.4% in real terms from 2015, according to figures from SIPRI.
An estimated 325 million people are living with hepatitis B or C, with death tolls from the viruses rising, the UN said.
Partner news
Latest news
Artificial womb successfully grows baby sheep (video) The research physicians successfully kept fetal lambs alive inside a "uterus-like" plastic sack for up to four weeks -- longer than any similar device before it.
Google Maps can remember where you parked on Android and iOS On Android, users simply need to tap the blue dot once they've parked and then hit "Save your parking" to drop a pin handily labeled "You parked here."
Twitter wants to stream 24/7 live video content, COO says Twitter plans to air live video 24 hours a day, 7 day a week inside its apps and desktop site, Anthony Noto ha said.
Wes Anderson’s star-studded “Isle of Dogs” unveils poster, premiere date The animated film has a massive cast including Wes Anderson regulars Edward Norton, Bill Murray, and Jeff Goldblum.