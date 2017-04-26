Chronic fatigue syndrome linked to gut bacteria
April 26, 2017 - 15:52 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Scientists at the Center for Infection and Immunity (CII) at Columbia University's Mailman School of Public Health have discovered abnormal levels of specific gut bacteria related to chronic fatigue syndrome/myalgic encephalomyelitis, or ME/CFS, in patients with and without concurrent irritable bowel syndrome, or IBS.
Findings are published in the journal Microbiome.
The study is among the first to disentangle imbalances in the gut bacteria in individuals with ME/CFS and IBS. ME/CFS is a complex, debilitating disorder characterized by extreme fatigue after exertion and other symptoms including muscle and joint pain, cognitive dysfunction, sleep disturbance, and orthostatic intolerance. Up to 90 percent of ME/CFS patients also have IBS.
The researchers followed 50 patients and 50 matched healthy controls recruited at four ME/CFS clinical sites. They tested for bacterial species in fecal samples, and for immune molecules in blood samples.
They report:
Top stories
The 324-member body is made up of delegates from national parliaments who meet four times a year in Strasbourg.
The administration’s March budget proposal vowed to slash aid to developing countries by over one-third, but contained few details.
Total world military expenditure rose to $1686 billion in 2016, an increase of 0.4% in real terms from 2015, according to figures from SIPRI.
An estimated 325 million people are living with hepatitis B or C, with death tolls from the viruses rising, the UN said.
Partner news
Latest news
Samsung's refurbished Galaxy Note 7 will go on sale in June: report Branding and pricing are still being negotiated, but the handset will reportedly go on sale by about $26 cheaper than the original.
Armenian, Russian, Azeri foreign ministers to talk Karabakh in Moscow A trilateral meeting of Armenian, Russian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers will take place in Moscow on April 28.
Uber unveils plans to test flying cars by 2020 The company said the electric vehicles will take off and land vertically like a helicopter, with zero emissions and minimal noise.
Armenia welcomes Czech parliament's recognition of Genocide The recognition of the Genocide by the Czech parliament is a valuable contribution to the prevention of genocides, Edward Nalbandian said.