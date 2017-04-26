French presidential hopeful Macron heckled by pro-Le Pen workers
April 26, 2017 - 18:17 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - French presidential hopeful Emmanuel Macron has been heckled by factory workers in Amiens after a visit by his far-right rival, Marine Le Pen, according to BBC News.
Le Pen upstaged her centrist rival earlier by turning up to speak to the workers as he met their union representatives a few miles away.
Macron, who is far ahead in opinion polls, is in Amiens, his home town, amid accusations of complacency.
He got another boost when former President Nicolas Sarkozy endorsed him.
François Fillon, the candidate of Sarkozy's own, centre-right Republican party, was knocked out in the first round, leaving uncertainty over how party supporters would vote in the second.
Opinion polls taken since the first round on Sunday suggest Macron, candidate of the En Marche (On The Move) movement, will easily beat Ms Le Pen, who has temporarily stood down as leader of the National Front.
The polling average line looks at the five most recent national polls and takes the median value, ie, the value between the two figures that are higher and two figures that are lower.
Top stories
The 324-member body is made up of delegates from national parliaments who meet four times a year in Strasbourg.
The administration’s March budget proposal vowed to slash aid to developing countries by over one-third, but contained few details.
Total world military expenditure rose to $1686 billion in 2016, an increase of 0.4% in real terms from 2015, according to figures from SIPRI.
An estimated 325 million people are living with hepatitis B or C, with death tolls from the viruses rising, the UN said.
Partner news
Latest news
“Star Wars: Episode 9” release date announced Episode 9 will follow this year’s “Episode 8: The Last Jedi” and has been confirmed for release on May 24, 2019.
ACBA-Credit Agricole Bank offers GREEN loans for energy efficiency projects GREEN loans are granted for a period of 2-5 years in the amount of up to AMD 500 million, with annual interest rates starting from 10.9%.
“Shadowhunters” reveals 1st look at Sebastian in season 2B promo (video) Although it is only a brief scene, the promo features the close-up look at the evil and cunning son of Valentine Morgernstern.
Sundance Film Festival: London announces full lineup This fest will present 14 features that saw their world premieres at parent festival Sundance in Park City, Utah, in January.