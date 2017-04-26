// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

French presidential hopeful Macron heckled by pro-Le Pen workers
April 26, 2017 - 18:17 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - French presidential hopeful Emmanuel Macron has been heckled by factory workers in Amiens after a visit by his far-right rival, Marine Le Pen, according to BBC News.

Le Pen upstaged her centrist rival earlier by turning up to speak to the workers as he met their union representatives a few miles away.

Macron, who is far ahead in opinion polls, is in Amiens, his home town, amid accusations of complacency.

He got another boost when former President Nicolas Sarkozy endorsed him.

François Fillon, the candidate of Sarkozy's own, centre-right Republican party, was knocked out in the first round, leaving uncertainty over how party supporters would vote in the second.

Opinion polls taken since the first round on Sunday suggest Macron, candidate of the En Marche (On The Move) movement, will easily beat Ms Le Pen, who has temporarily stood down as leader of the National Front.

The polling average line looks at the five most recent national polls and takes the median value, ie, the value between the two figures that are higher and two figures that are lower.

