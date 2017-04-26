EU to take legal action on Hungary education law

PanARMENIAN.Net - The EU is taking legal action against Hungary over an education law that could close a prestigious university founded by billionaire George Soros, BBC News said.

EU Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis said the law was not compatible with academic freedoms.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban is due to address the European parliament over Hungary's rights record later.

The law has provoked some of the country's biggest protests since Orban came to power in 2010.

Thousands have rallied in a number of demonstrations demanding the abolition of the law since it was approved and pushed through parliament earlier this month.

The Higher Education Act means the Central European University (CEU) in Budapest would be unable to award diplomas because it is registered in the US.

The university is considered a beacon of liberal values and is ranked among the top 200 universities in the world in eight disciplines.

"We have decided to take legal action on the higher education law by sending a letter of formal notice to the Hungarian government," Dombrovskis said.

Based on an "in depth assessment", the commission found the law was not compatible with the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights on the following:

freedom to provide services freedom of establishment right of academic freedom right to education freedom to conduct a business

"There is time for the Hungarian authorities to react and then following reactions, the commission will decide on the next steps," Dombrovskis said.

Once the commission receives Hungary's response, it can then decide whether to refer them to the European Court of Justice.

Hungary has also come under criticism for its treatment of asylum seekers, and sparked outcry last month when the authorities approved a law to detain them in secured shipping containers.

There is also concern over a proposal to tighten rules on NGOs, requiring them to register with the authorities if they receive an annual foreign income of at least 7.2m forint ($24,700).