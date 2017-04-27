Merkel wants "constructive dialogue" before Brexit negotiations

PanARMENIAN.Net - German Chancellor Angela Merkel says Britain must engage in "constructive dialogue" with the European Union before negotiations can begin on its departure from the bloc, The Associated Press reports.

"We need to know how Britain sees its future relations with us," Merkel told the German parliament Thursday.

"Let there be no doubt: Brexit negotiations will demand a lot from Britain and Europe."

Britain has two years to complete its deal to leave the 28-nation European Union but is currently preoccupied with a snap election taking place in early June.