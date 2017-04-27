Air ticket prices in Armenia will drop in the near future: aviation chief
April 27, 2017 - 16:18 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The signing in the near future of a comprehensive air transport agreement between Armenia and the EU will lead to lower prices for air tickets and better services, head of the General Department of Civil Aviation Sergey Avetisyan said on Thursday, April 27.
The first stage of negotiations between Armenia and the European Union on the creation of the Common Aviation Area began on Thursday.
“I can’t give an exact time frame for the conclusion of negotiations, but we hope to have the agreement signed as soon as possible,” Avetisyan said.
“This will lead to bigger competition in the sector, which will in turn create conditions for diversification, lower prices for air tickets and improvement of the quality of services provided by carriers.”
In the framework of the agreement, Armenia will join the EU Common Aviation Area. The deal will enable the parties to liberalize the market, providing air carriers an opportunity to operate various routes without limitations and enjoy equal opportunities of servicing a market of 500 million.
Top stories
As the National Statistical Service reports, imports to Armenia totaled $803.7 million, registering a 17.9% increase year-on-yea
75.8 million kWh of Armenian electricity have been shipped to the Georgian market in the first quarter of 2017.
The government has made a decision to allocate to Sastex the building of the former regional hospital and the adjacent areas.
He said that his government would also focus on fighting corruption and "eliminating all barriers that impede business from developing".
Partner news
Latest news
Macaulay Culkin as Kurt Cobain in Father John Misty's music vid (video) The track is the follow-up to title track "Pure Comedy", "Two Wildly Different Perspectives" and "Ballad of the Dying Man".
Colorado Legislature adopts resolution to recognize Armenian Genocide Members of the Armenians of Colorado organization and the Armenian National Committee of America Western Region attended the adoption.
Pixar unveils new "Cars 3" animated comedy trailer (video) The trailer offers a better look at an aging Lightning McQueen (voiced by Owen Wilson) who is struggling to join future competition with much younger racing cars.
Japan’s Nintendo expects Switch console to double full-year profit Nintendo estimates profit to grow to 65 billion yen ($583.85 million) from 29.4 billion yen a year prior.