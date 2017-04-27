Syria's Kurdish fighters target two Turkish tanks across the border

PanARMENIAN.Net - Two Turkish tanks were targeted by anti-tank guided missiles across the border inside Turkey by Kurdish YPG fighters located in Afrin, Syria on Wednesday, April 27, Defense Watch reports.

According to reports clashes have broken out between the Turkish army and Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) in northwestern Syria’s autonomous Afrin region.

Turkish forces fired artillery shells and mortars into Firfirike village in Afrin’s Rajo district, as YPG fighters responded to the attacks and clashes continue according to reports.

A tweet by the Syrian Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD) has also confirmed clashes.

Turkish army presence on the Afrin border has been heightened recently with howitzers and armoured vehicles being brought to the area, Turkish media has reported.