EU foreign ministers assessing the bloc's relations with Turkey
April 28, 2017 - 11:53 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - European Union foreign ministers are assessing the bloc's relations with membership candidate Turkey as ties between the two have sunk to their lowest level in years, The Associated Press reports.
The meeting comes in the wake of the divisive referendum in Turkey that gives more powers to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his stinging criticism of several EU nations, some of which he compared to Nazis.
While some ministers are calling for sustained relations with a difficult partner who is also a pillar of the NATO alliance, others are calling for change.
Slovak Foreign Minister Miroslav Lajcak questioned Turkey's credentials to join the EU, saying that EU "values must be underpinned by concrete steps and you must not be saying one thing and marching in a different direction."
Top stories
The 324-member body is made up of delegates from national parliaments who meet four times a year in Strasbourg.
The administration’s March budget proposal vowed to slash aid to developing countries by over one-third, but contained few details.
Total world military expenditure rose to $1686 billion in 2016, an increase of 0.4% in real terms from 2015, according to figures from SIPRI.
An estimated 325 million people are living with hepatitis B or C, with death tolls from the viruses rising, the UN said.
Partner news
Latest news
“La La Land” helmer to direct musical-themed TV drama The musical-themed drama revolves around a club, with its owner and the house band trying to cope with "the volatile city that surrounds them."
Netflix’s monster movie "Okja" trailer features Tilda Swinton (video) The teaser has a vibe of weirdness as Swinton's character tries to tell the audience about the vision of her company, which involves pigs' dreams.
Karabakh soldier dies in Azeri gunfire The incident took place on April 28, 9:30pm Yerevan time in the southern direction of the Nargorno Karabakh- Azerbaijani line of contact.
Trump complains Saudis not paying fair share for U.S. defense Trump’s criticism of Riyadh, the world’s top oil exporter, was a return to his 2016 election campaign rhetoric.