EU foreign ministers assessing the bloc's relations with Turkey

PanARMENIAN.Net - European Union foreign ministers are assessing the bloc's relations with membership candidate Turkey as ties between the two have sunk to their lowest level in years, The Associated Press reports.

The meeting comes in the wake of the divisive referendum in Turkey that gives more powers to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his stinging criticism of several EU nations, some of which he compared to Nazis.

While some ministers are calling for sustained relations with a difficult partner who is also a pillar of the NATO alliance, others are calling for change.

Slovak Foreign Minister Miroslav Lajcak questioned Turkey's credentials to join the EU, saying that EU "values must be underpinned by concrete steps and you must not be saying one thing and marching in a different direction."