PACE declares “no confidence” in Pedro Agramunt as President
April 28, 2017 - 14:00 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Bureau of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), meeting in Strasbourg today (April 28), resolved that it has no confidence in Pedro Agramunt as President of the Assembly, PACE website said.
It further resolved that Agramunt is not authorised to undertake any official visits, attend any meetings or make any public statements on behalf of the Assembly in his capacity as President.
“The President chose not to attend the Bureau today, and has not presented a letter of resignation. As a result, and in the context of the current Rules of Procedure under which the President cannot be compelled to resign, the Bureau felt it necessary to take these steps,” said Sir Roger Gale (United Kingdom, EC), Senior Vice-President of the Assembly, after chairing the Bureau meeting.
“The standards and principles of the Parliamentary Assembly are more important than any individual member, and the integrity of our Assembly must be upheld,” he added.
The Spaniard had traveled to Syria in his capacity as a Spanish politician and not as a PACE representative.
In March, Agramunt and ten other politicians from Spain, Italy, the Czech Republic, Serbia, and Belgium met with Russian lawmakers and Syrian President Assad in Damascus following an invitation by Hadiya Khalaf Abbas, the Speaker of the People's Council of Syria.
Top stories
The 324-member body is made up of delegates from national parliaments who meet four times a year in Strasbourg.
The administration’s March budget proposal vowed to slash aid to developing countries by over one-third, but contained few details.
Total world military expenditure rose to $1686 billion in 2016, an increase of 0.4% in real terms from 2015, according to figures from SIPRI.
An estimated 325 million people are living with hepatitis B or C, with death tolls from the viruses rising, the UN said.
Partner news
Latest news
Neymar believes MU prepared to buy out his €200mln Barcelona contract Neymar has made 40 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring 15 goals and assisting 24 in the process.
Cassini probe survives 1st dive between Saturn and its rings The spacecraft's ground team had to spend 20 hours wondering whether the probe was doing well or whether it plunged to its death a few months too early.
Armenian, Russian, Azeri foreign ministers talk Karabakh in Moscow The officials stressed the need to implement the agreements reached at the Vienna and St. Petersburg summits in April and June 2016.
Amazon “doubling down” on the Echo ecosystem Amazon debuted the Echo in 2014, bringing the voice-activated Alexa assistant into people's homes.